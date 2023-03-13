Sign up
Photo 2388
Avant-garde
My Muse and I were unable to agree yesterday but, this morning we ventured outside while there was thick fog and saw this. I liked the unique free form web on my rhododendron leaf.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
14th March 2023 7:30am
rhododendron
spider web
lensbaby twist
Karen
Those leaves have brilliant colours and texture - and that spider web is something else. First time I’ve seen a few-form one - fantastic effect with those leaves!
March 14th, 2023
Dixie Goode
This is wonderfully detailed and well framed
March 14th, 2023
