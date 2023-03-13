Previous
Next
Avant-garde by joysabin
Photo 2388

Avant-garde

My Muse and I were unable to agree yesterday but, this morning we ventured outside while there was thick fog and saw this. I liked the unique free form web on my rhododendron leaf.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Those leaves have brilliant colours and texture - and that spider web is something else. First time I’ve seen a few-form one - fantastic effect with those leaves!
March 14th, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
This is wonderfully detailed and well framed
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise