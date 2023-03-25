Previous
Sea Lions on Duty by joysabin
Photo 2400

Sea Lions on Duty

About 45 minutes out from the shore we encountered a few Sea Lions. Unfortunately we did not see any whales but during the summer (July and August) we understand that the there could be whales that can be seen (often) from shore.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

ace
@joysabin
Year 7
Babs ace
What an interesting shot. I suppose even sea lions have to relax somewhere.
Pity you didn't spot any whales though.
March 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! Wonderful capture! I can't imagine how they got up there with the rocking back and forth in the water.
March 29th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Guess they figure that's their resting spot. Neat shot
March 29th, 2023  
