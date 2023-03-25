Sign up
Photo 2400
Sea Lions on Duty
About 45 minutes out from the shore we encountered a few Sea Lions. Unfortunately we did not see any whales but during the summer (July and August) we understand that the there could be whales that can be seen (often) from shore.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
3
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2770
photos
150
followers
159
following
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Babs
ace
What an interesting shot. I suppose even sea lions have to relax somewhere.
Pity you didn't spot any whales though.
March 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Wonderful capture! I can't imagine how they got up there with the rocking back and forth in the water.
March 29th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Guess they figure that's their resting spot. Neat shot
March 29th, 2023
Pity you didn't spot any whales though.