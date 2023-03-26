Previous
Next
Woozie by joysabin
Photo 2401

Woozie

My Whale Watching, my bud, my son didn't do so well on the tour. After we slowed down out on the waves, which were fairly choppy and high, he started to hug the side of the small pontoon boat. Once back on terra-firma all was good.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my! Your capture is pretty woozie!
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise