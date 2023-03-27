Previous
Whale Cove by joysabin
Whale Cove

Just south of Depot Bay there is a small state park. We stopped and just listened to the crash of the ocean.
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous view!
March 29th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Those blues are gorgeous!
March 29th, 2023  
