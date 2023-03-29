Sign up
Photo 2404
Leave No Trace
Found at the trailhead for the memorial trail at Baskett Slough (
https://stateparks.com/baskett_slough_national_wildlife_refuge_in_oregon.html
). I could resist this irony of the shoe resting on the sign.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags
ace
Absolutely! Take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. =)
March 29th, 2023
