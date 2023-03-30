Previous
Witches Stump by joysabin
Photo 2405

Witches Stump

My sons and I spent a day in Portland's Forest Park area. We hiked to the "Witches Castle" ( https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-witches-castle-portland-oregon ). I saw this stump and was reminded of a creature crawling over the land.
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Ooo! Very creepy and very cool!
April 3rd, 2023  
