Photo 2556
The Bounty
Some of the goodies from our garden. I can't take any credit for this as it is my better half who has stepped up and is taking care of the trees and vines in the garden.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
life
grapes
pitcher
apples
still
pears
plums
