Willamette Valley Sunset by joysabin
Willamette Valley Sunset

The view from William Finley Wildlife Refuge this evening. I was doing pre-super blue moon work. The moon this evening rose into clouds, hopefully there will be less clouds tomorrow night when the moon is full.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
