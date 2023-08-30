Previous
IR fun during golden hour by joysabin
Photo 2558

IR fun during golden hour

Upon noticing that the clouds had control over 'my' Moon rise shot, I started to play with my IR camera since clouds really pop when captured in infrared.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise