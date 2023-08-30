Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2558
IR fun during golden hour
Upon noticing that the clouds had control over 'my' Moon rise shot, I started to play with my IR camera since clouds really pop when captured in infrared.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2924
photos
141
followers
154
following
700% complete
View this month »
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
29th August 2023 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
clouds
,
infrared
,
grasses
,
zoom burst
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close