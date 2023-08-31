Previous
Northy Edit fun by joysabin
Photo 2559

Northy Edit fun

Northy (@northy) asked is anyone could do her a favor ( https://365project.org/discuss/general/48336/anyone-willing-to-do-me-a-favour? ). I felt that I might give it a go.
I started with her original image, then
A. cropped and played with it in paint.net.
B. staying in paint I made a pencil sketch and used curve adjustments a bit.
C. Took another copy of the original inverted ( in paint) it so it looked like a color film negative.
D. Took both images into Photoshop and blended them together. I tried various blending modes but settled on using exclusion blend which I'd never tried before. I also added a frame in color efex
This is the result, kinda strange but very me.

Not really sure if this 'works' or not but the process was lots of fun. I will also post this on Northy;s original discussion thread.

As this is my final year 8 image, why not go out with a bang.....
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
