Love Hiking

Achlys triphylla whose common names are 'sweet after death, deer-foot or vanilla leaf. I noticed this little plant on a hike today (of course in rain) for a couple of reasons. It was yellow among a plethora of green and the heart shaped (almost) area.



Hiking in the rain is most enjoyable, fewer people to share the trail with. The Pacific Northwest's rain for the most part is just rain, no snap crackle or pop of thunder and lightening. My dog loved getting muddy until she and noticed the towel which I employed to dry her off as soon as she got in the car.