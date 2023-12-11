Historical but needs some love

Yesterday I finally took some time to investigate this building at Peavy Arboretum. The arboretum was dedicated by the university in 1926, operated as a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp from 1933–1942, and reverted to College of Forestry management in 1964. There are many wonderful trails to hike in the arboretum.



This is a CCC office constructed in 1937. The CCC-(Civilian Conservation Corp)one of the New Deal programs from Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression of the 1930's. These buildings were utilitarian in design and meant to be temporary so that they could be taken down and re-used when the CCC had finished is project at a particular site. This beauty is considered a historical site but I think that it needs some significant love and attention.

