Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2666
Kick start
Its been exceptionally foggy here today. I played around in Photoshop with layers. This is a combination of a normal tree in fog and the same tree only its been munched by the Photoshop layer blending style called exclusion.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3032
photos
140
followers
153
following
730% complete
View this month »
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th December 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
photoshop
Babs
ace
Oh wow this is stunning. fav.
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close