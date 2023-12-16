Previous
Kick start by joysabin
Kick start

Its been exceptionally foggy here today. I played around in Photoshop with layers. This is a combination of a normal tree in fog and the same tree only its been munched by the Photoshop layer blending style called exclusion.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Babs ace
Oh wow this is stunning. fav.
December 17th, 2023  
