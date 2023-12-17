Previous
Go with what you got by joysabin
Photo 2667

Go with what you got

Yesterday I was grousing about the fog. This morning we were gifted with it again so, why not go with what you get. I also used an orange filter and monotone setting on my camera to spark my Muse a bit.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Corinne C ace
It's a wonderfully moody image!
December 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful and mysterious!
December 18th, 2023  
