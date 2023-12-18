Sign up
Photo 2668
Reflection Spot
At the top of the hill in Chip Ross Park, there are at least 5 benches to sit upon and just be.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
tree
fog
bench
amyK
A lone bench is always compelling and your tree capture is terrific
December 19th, 2023
