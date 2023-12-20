Sign up
Photo 2670
All cracked up
More broken mirror play
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
6
1
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
21st December 2023 10:02am
Public
selfie
broken mirror
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh dear, was this a recent break? I try not to be superstitious but still I never like it when a mirror breaks.
December 21st, 2023
