Previous
Out and about by joysabin
Photo 2671

Out and about

My son, dog and I escaped the fog and went to the coast yesterday. It was so nice to see the sun and the weather was nothing short of a gift, 56(f) but more importantly no wind. We let our dog just run and go crazy which she enjoyed.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
731% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Absolutely beautiful
December 21st, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
December 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful shot, wth the sun reflecting off the wet sand. It sounds like your walk experience was the opposite of mine today.
December 21st, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
excellent, an easy fav
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise