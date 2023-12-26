Previous
The worst lens in the world by joysabin
Photo 2676

The worst lens in the world

Santa brought me a new lens, a Holga. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holga ).. It has been described as the worst lens in the world but I disagree. I feel challenged with the learning curve. ( https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=holga+lens ).
Here is a review. ( https://stephend.photo/holga-hl-60mm-f8 )

My first test involved fog which is no surprise in the Pacific Northwest. I do like it and will continue my explorations with it.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Suzanne ace
Interesting, including the review
December 27th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
I quite like the hazy softness in this image. Enjoy your learning curve!
December 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Soft and lovely.
December 27th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
@ankers70 @ljmanning Thank you so much. The imperfections are part of its charms
December 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely - happy holidays!
December 27th, 2023  
