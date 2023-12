Santa brought me a new lens, a Holga. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holga ).. It has been described as the worst lens in the world but I disagree. I feel challenged with the learning curve. ( https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=holga+lens ).Here is a review. ( https://stephend.photo/holga-hl-60mm-f8 My first test involved fog which is no surprise in the Pacific Northwest. I do like it and will continue my explorations with it.