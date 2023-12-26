Sign up
Previous
Photo 2676
The worst lens in the world
Santa brought me a new lens, a Holga. (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holga
).. It has been described as the worst lens in the world but I disagree. I feel challenged with the learning curve. (
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=holga+lens
).
Here is a review. (
https://stephend.photo/holga-hl-60mm-f8
)
My first test involved fog which is no surprise in the Pacific Northwest. I do like it and will continue my explorations with it.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
holga lens
,
soft focus"sun trees
Suzanne
ace
Interesting, including the review
December 27th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I quite like the hazy softness in this image. Enjoy your learning curve!
December 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Soft and lovely.
December 27th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
@ankers70
@ljmanning
Thank you so much. The imperfections are part of its charms
December 27th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely - happy holidays!
December 27th, 2023
365 Project
close