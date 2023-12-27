Previous
Twlight at Findley by joysabin
Photo 2677

Twlight at Findley

More experimenting with my Holga Lens. The sun came out late this afternoon so off to Finley Wildlife Refuge. The colors were lovely but there weren't to many birds.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Suzanne ace
I love the light in this. The light on the foreground grasses is particularly nice.
December 28th, 2023  
