Previous
Photo 2677
Twlight at Findley
More experimenting with my Holga Lens. The sun came out late this afternoon so off to Finley Wildlife Refuge. The colors were lovely but there weren't to many birds.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3043
photos
139
followers
151
following
733% complete
View this month »
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
27th December 2023 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
marsh
,
twlight
,
blue hour'
Suzanne
ace
I love the light in this. The light on the foreground grasses is particularly nice.
December 28th, 2023
