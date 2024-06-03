Previous
Don't you see her by joysabin
Photo 2836

Don't you see her

A couple having a discussion about contents of the image. The women was trying to point out Grace Slick from the band Jefferson Airplane who was one of the subjects in the Irvine Penn magazine photograph to her husband.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
