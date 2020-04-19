Previous
Home LIbrary Upper Level by jyokota
361 / 365

Home LIbrary Upper Level

You can't imagine . . . how many attempts it took me to get this photo, and how long it took to process it but eventually one has to just say "good enough."
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Junko Y

jyokota
Annie D ace
that's quite the library Junko - such a great space
April 20th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Your skill and patience most assuredly paid off. Well done.
April 20th, 2020  
