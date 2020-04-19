Sign up
Home LIbrary Upper Level
You can't imagine . . . how many attempts it took me to get this photo, and how long it took to process it but eventually one has to just say "good enough."
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
book
books
library
30-shots2020
jy-30-shots2020
jy-home-library
Annie D
ace
that's quite the library Junko - such a great space
April 20th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Your skill and patience most assuredly paid off. Well done.
April 20th, 2020
