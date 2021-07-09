Sign up
95 / 365
King Canna Lily
“Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow.” (John Lennon) Another shot from Smith Gilbert Gardens.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
651
photos
97
followers
83
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
92
553
93
554
555
94
95
556
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st July 2021 10:07am
Tags
red
,
flower
,
lily
,
king canna lily
Susan Wakely
ace
BoB. Lovely.
July 9th, 2021
