Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
99 / 365
Euharlee Covered Bridge
For the low saturation challenge
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
660
photos
97
followers
83
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Latest from all albums
96
558
97
559
98
560
99
561
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th July 2021 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wide-angle
,
covered bridge
,
desaturation
,
technique117
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close