134 / 365
Crabapple
"Every thought is a seed. If you plant crab apples, don't count on harvesting Golden Delicious." (Bill Meyer) I found these growing at Eastbank campground and my best guess is that it is a southern crabapple tree.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
735
photos
99
followers
84
following
Tags
crabapple
,
eastbank campground
