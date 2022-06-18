Previous
Fagan park splendour by kartia
70 / 365

Fagan park splendour

Wonderful picnic day at Fagan park.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Very pretty, I like the lighting!
August 9th, 2022  
