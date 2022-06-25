Previous
Lonely Snowbell by kartia
66 / 365

Lonely Snowbell

These usually emerge in clumps under our clothes line. So far this year, just this one! To add a little importance to it I've immortalised it with a stained glass effect, just a touch.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
18% complete

Photo Details

