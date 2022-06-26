Previous
Worthy Pansy by kartia
67 / 365

Worthy Pansy

Thought the inner workings of the humble pansy might be a candidate for the Don Worth treatment today.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
eDorre Andresen
Beautiful! Fav
June 26th, 2022  
