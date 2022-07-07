Sign up
Mural recycling
A recycling centre I dropped some things off at today. They had at least three murals, all spectacular but I liked this one the most. I don’t love the panoramic format but it gets a lot in!
7th July 2022
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
96
photos
81
followers
149
following
Tags
mural
,
recycling
,
australia
