Previous
Next
Mural recycling by kartia
77 / 365

Mural recycling

A recycling centre I dropped some things off at today. They had at least three murals, all spectacular but I liked this one the most. I don’t love the panoramic format but it gets a lot in!
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise