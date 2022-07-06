Previous
Fallen from favour. by kartia
88 / 365

Fallen from favour.

Anyone fancy reviving pigeon racing? The local club house seems to have fallen into disuse since the covid pandemic hit.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Kartia

Christina ace
Indeed it does loom like it's rusting away. The ebbs and flow of life I guess....
September 16th, 2022  
