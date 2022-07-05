Sign up
76 / 365
Dripping
Like all things at the moment but these berries make it look good. Thankfully the sun is still shining above the clouds.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
2
0
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
95
photos
79
followers
146
following
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Tags
australia
,
rain
Suzanne
ace
Yes, everything is dripping in your part of the world. Hope all OK with you and that you haven't had to evacuate?
Great shot of wet berries!
July 5th, 2022
Kartia
ace
@ankers70
We are thankfully in one of Sydney’s higher suburbs. Only ever had to evacuate for fires, 50m to national park!
July 5th, 2022
