Dripping by kartia
76 / 365

Dripping

Like all things at the moment but these berries make it look good. Thankfully the sun is still shining above the clouds.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
20% complete

Suzanne ace
Yes, everything is dripping in your part of the world. Hope all OK with you and that you haven't had to evacuate?

Great shot of wet berries!
July 5th, 2022  
Kartia ace
@ankers70 We are thankfully in one of Sydney’s higher suburbs. Only ever had to evacuate for fires, 50m to national park!
July 5th, 2022  
