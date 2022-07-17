Previous
Garden escapee?? by kartia
Garden escapee??

Out for a bushwalk today while the sun's shining. These were growing quite near to the beginning of the track and I've no idea what they are. Can anyone enlighten me? Google image search wasn't very helpful 🤷‍♀️ but I know there's a braintrust here!
Kartia

Diana ace
What a great find and shot! They look very much like our pigs ears, although ours are a bit fuller (cotyledon orbiculata) a S African succulent.

They only flower in winter and are rather stunning. I will be posting some soon ;-)
July 17th, 2022  
