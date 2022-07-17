Sign up
85 / 365
Garden escapee??
Out for a bushwalk today while the sun's shining. These were growing quite near to the beginning of the track and I've no idea what they are. Can anyone enlighten me? Google image search wasn't very helpful 🤷♀️ but I know there's a braintrust here!
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
1
0
Tags
flower
,
bushwalking
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot! They look very much like our pigs ears, although ours are a bit fuller (cotyledon orbiculata) a S African succulent.
They only flower in winter and are rather stunning. I will be posting some soon ;-)
July 17th, 2022
They only flower in winter and are rather stunning. I will be posting some soon ;-)