Selfie reflection framing the window through the window! Fluke find :) by kartia
155 / 365

Selfie reflection framing the window through the window! Fluke find :)

14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Diana ace
Wonderful textures and framing, great to see you too.
November 14th, 2022  
