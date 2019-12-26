Sign up
Photo 529
Snow and Guinea
Guinea wants to be on the other side of the gate with me :).
Today I am thankful for...
1. The sun that brightened up my day.
2. The cool breeze that helped dry my washing.
3. Our trees that beared fruit.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Photo Details
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th December 2019 8:15pm
Tags
pf2019
