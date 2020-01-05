Sign up
Photo 539
Isabella
Our sweet dog.
Today I am thankful for...
1. The assistance of my family as we work towards cleaning up the Christmas decorations.
2. Isabella, who is big enough now, not to want to run off with the baubles and other decorations when we put them down on the floor, ready to be packed away.
3. Hubby as he is cooking dinner tonight, which means we get to enjoy homemade pizza.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
1634
photos
125
followers
114
following
147% complete
View this month »
2
1
1
A photo a day
NIKON D7500
5th January 2020 5:05pm
Tags
pfpets
,
pf2020
Kathy A
ace
Look at that cute little face
January 5th, 2020
