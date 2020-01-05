Previous
Isabella by kgolab
Photo 539

Isabella

Our sweet dog.

Today I am thankful for...

1. The assistance of my family as we work towards cleaning up the Christmas decorations.

2. Isabella, who is big enough now, not to want to run off with the baubles and other decorations when we put them down on the floor, ready to be packed away.

3. Hubby as he is cooking dinner tonight, which means we get to enjoy homemade pizza.
Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Kathy A ace
Look at that cute little face
January 5th, 2020  
