Lavender, Blue Sky and Sunshine

Today I am thankful for...



1. Blue sky and Sunshine. Today we had a family day out to a Lavender Estate in Northern Tasmania. The weather forecast showed rain in the afternoon, but we were only blessed with blue sky and sunshine.



2. Leftovers. This meant that dinner was ready when we arrived home and no one needed to cook. The perfect end to our day.



3. The universe answering my call. I have two job interviews this week. One tomorrow and one on Friday. I am looking forward to them both and leaving it up to the universe to decide what is right for me.