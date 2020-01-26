Sign up
Photo 560
Passion Flower
Today I am thankful for...
1. The Internet. It allows me to research information for our trip to Poland in April, book accommodation, organise transport and so much more :)
2. A long weekend. That means that I only have 1 1/2 days until I finish at my current place of work. Feeling excited and nervous, but very excited.
3. Isabella. There is nothing better than your dog sitting on your lap and enjoying your company and giving unconditional love to you.
26th January 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details
Album
A photo a day
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pf2020
