Passion Flower

Today I am thankful for...



1. The Internet. It allows me to research information for our trip to Poland in April, book accommodation, organise transport and so much more :)



2. A long weekend. That means that I only have 1 1/2 days until I finish at my current place of work. Feeling excited and nervous, but very excited.



3. Isabella. There is nothing better than your dog sitting on your lap and enjoying your company and giving unconditional love to you.