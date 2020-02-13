Previous
Ginger - Mrs Guinea Fowl by kgolab
Ginger - Mrs Guinea Fowl

Today I am thankful for...

1. The sun that is shining and the breeze that is blowing.

2. The beautiful dinner we all sat down to tonight as a family. There is nothing better than having everyone sitting at our table.

3. Great conversations, supportive people and a sense of peace.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Monique ace
Like this one where she’s looking right at you !
February 13th, 2020  
