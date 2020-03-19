Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 613
Reflecting.
Today has been a day of reflection.
Reflecting on - what is most important.
Reflecting on - where we can make a difference.
Reflecting on - why the new measures matter.
Reflecting on - how to stay positive and support others.
Reflecting on - when to step up and when to lockdown.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1827
photos
129
followers
82
following
167% complete
View this month »
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
Latest from all albums
564
610
611
565
566
612
613
567
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th March 2020 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pf2020
,
pfcv
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and a great picture for the theme you have chosen. The whole world has to reflect on its future because of the current circumstances.
March 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close