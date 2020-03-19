Previous
Reflecting. by kgolab
Today has been a day of reflection.

Reflecting on - what is most important.
Reflecting on - where we can make a difference.
Reflecting on - why the new measures matter.
Reflecting on - how to stay positive and support others.
Reflecting on - when to step up and when to lockdown.
19th March 2020

Pigeons Farm

Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and a great picture for the theme you have chosen. The whole world has to reflect on its future because of the current circumstances.
March 19th, 2020  
