Photo 716
Hospital Stay - Day 4
Covid-19 requires us to follow the path that leads from the carpark to the front entrance of the hospital to gain access to the visiting wards. Only one way in and out.
One visitor at a time with just two different visitors allowed for the duration of the patients stay.
Today I am thankful for continued positive progress. Fingers crossed he will be sent home soon.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Tags
pfgratitude
,
pfhospital
