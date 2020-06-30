Previous
Hospital Stay - Day 4
Photo 716

Hospital Stay - Day 4

Covid-19 requires us to follow the path that leads from the carpark to the front entrance of the hospital to gain access to the visiting wards. Only one way in and out.

One visitor at a time with just two different visitors allowed for the duration of the patients stay.

Today I am thankful for continued positive progress. Fingers crossed he will be sent home soon.
Pigeons Farm

