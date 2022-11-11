Previous
Water Pearls by kgolab
Photo 930

Water Pearls

The heavens cried today, soft gentle tears.
That landed in glorious beauty, upon the flowers beneath. Leaving them drenched in water pearls, that shimmered and shone in the after glow of the sun.

A beautiful blessing to behold.

We Remember Them.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful capture and prose! =)
November 11th, 2022  
