Photo 930
Water Pearls
The heavens cried today, soft gentle tears.
That landed in glorious beauty, upon the flowers beneath. Leaving them drenched in water pearls, that shimmered and shone in the after glow of the sun.
A beautiful blessing to behold.
We Remember Them.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
1
Pigeons Farm
9
1
1
A photo a day
NIKON D7500
11th November 2022 5:11pm
Public
water
,
flowers
,
weather
,
rain
,
pearls
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and prose! =)
November 11th, 2022
