Kookaburra sits in the old Gumtree

Today I am grateful for the laughing Kookaburra that sang for me in unisom with his mates. His song sounded so full of joy and excitement, as the tune rang out across the valley before me. Its power so transformative, lifting my spirit and bringing a smile to my face.



Today I am grateful for the cuddles gifted to me by Snow and Daisy, two of our Sheep. Time has seen these two beautiful Souls grow up and choose to move away from daily interactions with me. However both of them chose to nudge me today and to snuggle up under my arm until I scratched the top of their heads and spent time with each of them. My heart just melted and the time we spent together was one of 'knowing', love and connection. I could have stayed there all day, had they let me.



Today I am grateful for the gentle breeze that was carried up the valley towards our home. It provided a shimmering of colour as it tickled the flowers along the way. It had a warmth to it, that felt like a hug and a softness that made me want to twirl and dance with it.