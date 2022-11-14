Snail comes out to play

I wish to thank you all for the wonderful comments and favs you have given to me and my project. I have missed being here and your welcoming and supportive messages have quickly made me feel right back at home here on 365, and for that I am extremely grateful.



Today the rain has continued to fall upon the land where I live. Bringing out a lot of Souls, who usually remain hidden away, yet seem to have gravitated to the damper soil and small puddles of water. I am grateful that I decided to spend time outside with my camera today. I could have easily chosen to stay curled up in the warmth of my home, but instead I ventured outside and spent some time within nature and alongside these beautiful creatures.



I am also grateful for the extra days work I was rostered on to do tonight. The extra opportunity to be active, move and bend is great for me in the cooler weather as it keeps me mobile and the extra money I earnt will definitely come in handy also.



After work, I was surprised with a lovely light meal, that managed to fill the spot and take the edge of my hunger pangs. Working evenings, I struggle to come home and go to bed on an empty stomach, so the small meal Hubby prepared was just what I needed. I am so very grateful that he took the time to get it ready for me, before he headed off to bed. Now it is time for me to relax for a while, before I too head off to bed.