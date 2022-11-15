It's Raining Again

Gratitude filled my day today in so many ways. The more I invite it into my heart and home, the more it turns up unexpectedly. I am so very grateful for the ability to be blessed with such a beautiful life, especially when things are not what I expected them to be or how I expected them to turn out.



I awoke this morning to another rainy day. As I stepped outside with my cuppa tea, the fresh cool air caressed my cheeks and the smell of wet earth hit my nose. My body came alive as goosebumps raced across my skin and my Soul rejoiced as I warmed it with the sweet taste of honey and tea.



My friend, the snail, was up and about too, he had ventured not far from his home in the garden bed. I spent quite some time sitting near him and watching him slowly move around and inspect his patch. Today however, he was much more lively and entertaining, than when we spent time together yesterday. He wiggled his tentacles at me and moved from side to side as if to say, what are you looking at. He even let me photograph him again, which I enjoyed immensely.



Being restricted mainly indoors, for the afternoon, I took the opportunity to declutter my lounge room and rearrange the furniture. It feels so much better to me, and the room seems to flow so much better also. It is tricky to set it up in a way that feels right, as well as makes it useable. This is because it has three very big windows and three openings / door ways and very little wall space. I am grateful though that it all came together in the end and looks great too.