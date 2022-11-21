Flight of the Black Currawong

We have so many of these Black Currawong birds hanging around our homestead. They can be so noisy, yet also so graceful in flight. I love to watch them interacting with each other. They can be a pain though when we have young chicks, as they tend to gang up on the mothers, to snatch the babies away.



Today was such a great day. I stayed close to home and only ventured out to take my daily photo. The mountain of washing that was calling to me, finally made it out of the laundry and onto the maidens. Unfortunately we have had light rain all day, even with the sunshining, so they could not make it outside onto the washing line.



I have also been busy working on a passion project and usually my days seem to fly by, but today the hours just glided along and seemed to last forever, for which I am extremely grateful as it gave the the opportunity to be in the moment and achieve so much.