70 / 365
Athlete
This is how my granddaughter dresses for athletics
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
granddaughter
,
amelia
,
athletics
Kathy
ace
Perfect for International Women's Month. Strong and feminine too.
March 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
She must be the star of the team, good to start having one's own taste so young.
March 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So delightful
March 11th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
She’s a pistol!
March 11th, 2023
bkb in the city
Cute
March 11th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Kathy...she must be an absolute delight!
March 11th, 2023
