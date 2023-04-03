Sign up
93 / 365
In the tree
I spotted this galah or pink and grey cockatoo or rose breasted cockatoo behaving so well in the tree.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4626
photos
111
followers
107
following
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2023 5:57pm
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
cockatoo
,
galah
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very well behaved, right enough!
April 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha what a great find.
April 3rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Thought was real for a moment.
April 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a gorgeous bird!
April 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous find and so cute
April 3rd, 2023
