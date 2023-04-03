Previous
Next
In the tree by kjarn
93 / 365

In the tree

I spotted this galah or pink and grey cockatoo or rose breasted cockatoo behaving so well in the tree.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Very well behaved, right enough!
April 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha what a great find.
April 3rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Thought was real for a moment.
April 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a gorgeous bird!
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous find and so cute
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise