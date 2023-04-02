Previous
Senna Pendula by kjarn
Senna Pendula

Otherwise known as Easter Cassia, climbing Cassia, golden shower and pendant Senna. Very pretty but apparently an environmental weed in Australia.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
I saw a few of these flowers while we were on our bushwalk last Thursday. Didn't realize they were weeds
April 2nd, 2023  
moni kozi ace
So pretty! I've never seen these before
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
April 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Funny how virulent weeds are often so pretty
April 2nd, 2023  
