Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
92 / 365
Senna Pendula
Otherwise known as Easter Cassia, climbing Cassia, golden shower and pendant Senna. Very pretty but apparently an environmental weed in Australia.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4625
photos
111
followers
107
following
25% complete
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
weed
Babs
ace
I saw a few of these flowers while we were on our bushwalk last Thursday. Didn't realize they were weeds
April 2nd, 2023
moni kozi
ace
So pretty! I've never seen these before
April 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
April 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Funny how virulent weeds are often so pretty
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close