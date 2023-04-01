Previous
Books I read in March by kjarn
91 / 365

Books I read in March

From top to bottom:

A general fiction that I enjoyed
A romance fiction that I really enjoyed
A general fiction that I really enjoyed
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
24% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
Three out of three winners this month
April 1st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh sounds like a good month!
April 1st, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer it was a good month. Maybe the trick is to read less to better the odds 🤷‍♀️
April 1st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@kjarn 😀
April 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Glad you enjoyed then Kathy
April 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
I love Jo Jo Moyes 😊
April 1st, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana that’s the first of her books I have read, I will be reading more
April 1st, 2023  
