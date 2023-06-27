Previous
Europe bound by kjarn
178 / 365

Europe bound

One week today I'll be on the plane to Prague to begin my 4 week holiday
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how lovely! We look forward to those photos.
June 27th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann thank you for the fav Issi
June 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful looking notes that will soon be spent! I love Prague and I'm sure you will have a fabulous time in Eastern Europe.
June 27th, 2023  
