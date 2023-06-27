Sign up
178 / 365
Europe bound
One week today I'll be on the plane to Prague to begin my 4 week holiday
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
3
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4706
photos
110
followers
111
following
48% complete
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2023 3:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
holiday
,
europe
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how lovely! We look forward to those photos.
June 27th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
June 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful looking notes that will soon be spent! I love Prague and I'm sure you will have a fabulous time in Eastern Europe.
June 27th, 2023
