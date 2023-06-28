Sign up
179 / 365
Puzzle Fun
I decided to get back into jigsaw puzzles after many years of not doing them.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
0
Kathy A
Tags
jigsaw
,
elephant
,
500 piece
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love jigsaw puzzles! Trouble is I sit down and can't stop until I've finished the whole thing! This one is so nice and colorful!
June 28th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous Kathy. Honestly one hour ago I was researching where to get a photo made into a jigsaw!! Maybe it is best if I just buy one.
June 28th, 2023
